Gail Susan Keddy

Gail Susan Keddy Obituary
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Gail Keddy (1958-2020), our mother, grandmother, sister and aunt on January 11, 2020. Mother to Cassandra (Warren), Cameron, grandmother to David-Jacob, sister to Robbie, Goldie (Larry), Linda (Brett), Sandra (Harold), Brian, sister-in-law to Kathy, loving aunt and great-aunt to many. We are having a Celebration of Life February 23, 2020 at Collingwood Leisure Time Club 100 Minnesota Street Collingwood 1-4 p.m.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 6, 2020
