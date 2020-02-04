|
Graham, Garfield Thomas passed away peacefully at Campbell House on Friday, January 31, 2020 with the love of his family surrounding him in his 77th year. Gar was the loving husband of Mary Elizabeth (nee Hindle) for 55 years. Gar will be greatly missed by his children Christopher Samuel (Tracey) and Catherine Graham (Sergio Burtini). Proud and loving grandpa to Samuel Christopher and Tabetha Eileen Elizabeth. Left to mourn are his brother David (Lynn), sister Mildred Morrison (the late Donald) and especially his twin sister Ruth Shaw (Ken). Gar will be missed by many nieces and nephews and extended family. He is predeceased by his son Paul Eric and his parents Robert and Mary Graham. Friends and family may gather for visitation on Tuesday evening February 4, 2020 at Fawcett Funeral Home - Collingwood Chapel from 7 to 9 p.m. Service will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. The family would like to thank the staff of both the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and Campbell House Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care of both Gar and the family. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to be directed to the General and Marine Hospital and Hospice Georgian Triangle. Interment will be held in the spring. Friends may visit Gar's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 4, 2020