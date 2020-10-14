1/1
Garnet Edward SALLOWS
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Matthews House Hospice. Beloved husband of Peggy Sallows (nee Jones) for 56 years. Loved father of Brad (Nanci) and Brent (Sheri). Loving poppa of Jackson, Quinn, Trent, Michaela, Ryan, Max and Jocelyn. Dear brother of Wayne (Anne), Shirley Russell, Grant (Catherine) and brother-in- law of Marvin, Beryl Adams, Wayne (Laurie), Bev (Doreen) and Larry (Anne). Garnet will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. Public Visitation will be held at Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Private family service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Please visit druryfuneralcentre.com for Zoom information. If so desired memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated *Please note due to COVID-19 numbers are restricted at the Funeral Centre; all visitors are required to wear and provide their own mask. If you are not feeling well, please send your condolences to the Sallows family.*.


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 14, 2020.
