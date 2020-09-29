1/
Garnet Garfield BROWN
Passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Garnet Brown of Severn in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Ruth Brown. Dear father of Barry (Saundra) Brown, Paul (Wendy) Brown, and step-father of Stephen (Yuko) Wilson. Grandfather of Tyler, Maranda, Rebekah (Ryan), Ricki Lee (Scott), McKenzie (Steven), Alannah (Mitch), and Ciara. Great grandfather of Xander, Holden, and Everley. Brother of Elmer (Janice) Brown, and Larry (late JoAnne) Brown. Garnet will be missed by his nieces, nephews, family, and friends. A private family graveside will be held at the Vasey Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society, or the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Orillia would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynn-Stone Funeral Home
15 Yonge Street South
Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
(705) 322-2732
