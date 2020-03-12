|
|
Born July 30, 1933 in Long Branch to Walter and Constance Coombe, known by everyone, everywhere as Uncle Ross passed away quietly at Sunset Manor Collingwood, Ontario on the evening of March 9, 2020 after a full, loving and exciting life. As a young man Ross set off to Los Angeles and worked at Winemans department store, eventually becoming a buyer there. He met his life partner Don Coile from Akron Ohio and they set up house in Huntington Beach California and later purchased a ranch and retreat in Warner Springs, California. In the 1980's they returned North, settling in Wasaga Beach after purchasing Walter and Connie's cottage and renovating it with their flare for design. They worked together throughout southern Ontario painting and renovating homes and remained inseparable until Don passed in 2007. Uncle Ross is survived by his Big Brother Al (Marilyn) Coomb. Predeceased by his big sisters Shirley (Doug) Glover, Babs (Chuck) Griffiths and Little Brother Greg (GookyFoo) Coombe. He will be sadly missed by all his nieces and nephews and their families and everyone else who had the good fortune of meeting one of the sweetest, bravest and stylish men we've known. We will be celebrating Ross' life when the weather is nicer and the many friends and family are able to attend. Please contact us at [email protected] for info. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunset Manor for their love and care for Ross over the years. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 12, 2020