Garry Stephen Cooke

Garry Stephen Cooke Obituary
Passed away at Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital on March 31st , 2020 in his 74th year. Beloved husband of Brenda Cooke (nee Porter). Loving father of Sarah Boddy (Michael) and Fraser Cooke. Cherished grandfather of Ethan, John, Samuel, Katherine, Sadie Mae and Carter. Dear brother of Carolyn Deschenes (Norman), Dale Cooke, Keith Cooke (Mary), Helen Cooke, Patrick Cooke (Barbara) and William Cooke (Patricia). Garry will be lovingly missed by his many friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 3, 2020
