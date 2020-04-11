Home

Paul F. Kent Funeral Home
16 King Street North
Cookstown, ON L0L 1L0
(705) 458-4402
Garry William Latanville

Garry William Latanville Obituary
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at home in Thornton, Ontario on Saturday, April 4th, 2020. Garry Latanville in his 66th year. Husband of Judy. Dear father of Amanda, Melanie (Mike), Michelle and his fur kid Maggie. Survived by brothers John(Helen), Eddie(Bev) and sisters Robyn, Donna (Bob). Loving Grampie of Savannah, Olivia, Kolton, Wyatt. Loving Uncle of Daniele (Rob), John-Michael (Cristina), Meagen (Jeff) , Kayla and his great niece and nephew Logan and Jordan. A private family graveside service will be held at Innisvale Cemetery, Thornton. Due to the COVID19 number restrictions the graveside service will be live streamed on our Facebook page Thursday April 9th at 1:00 p.m . A date for a Memorial Family Gathering will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to the or Furry Friends in Garry's memory would be appreciated by the family. ( Arrangements entrusted to the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, Cookstown 705-458-4402)
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 11, 2020
