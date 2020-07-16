Passed away peacefully at Tomkins House Hospice surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Pete Hawke, dear father of Jim (Michele). Loving Grandad of Brad (Jessica) and Great-Grandad to Ira. Predeceased by his siblings Jim Hawke (survived by Barb), Connie Charlebois and Nancy McMann (Wayne). Uncle Gary will be sadly missed by his niece Judy Thompson, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Pete enjoyed his long-time affiliation as a Legion Member and especially enjoyed his role as President of Branch 80. A special thank you from the family to all his friends and family that took the time to visit him. Every visit was very special to him. As well we want to thank all of the Tomkins House staff for the outstanding care they provided in his final days. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Tomkins House Hospice would be appreciated. Message of condolence will be received by, leclaircremationcentre.ca