Passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Gary, loving husband of Judy (nee Skinner); proud father of Garry (Christa) and Kyle (Katelynn) will be forever loved by his grandchildren Alexis, Madison, Mason, Ryleigh and Joshua. Gary was born in Collingwood to parents the late John and Amelia Spooner. He is survived by his sister Mary (Norm) and niece Cathy. As per his wishes cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sunnybrook Hospital may be made in Gary's memory. Friends may visit Gary's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com