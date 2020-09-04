1/1
Gary Leonard George Spooner
Passed away surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Gary, loving husband of Judy (nee Skinner); proud father of Garry (Christa) and Kyle (Katelynn) will be forever loved by his grandchildren Alexis, Madison, Mason, Ryleigh and Joshua. Gary was born in Collingwood to parents the late John and Amelia Spooner. He is survived by his sister Mary (Norm) and niece Cathy. As per his wishes cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sunnybrook Hospital may be made in Gary's memory. Friends may visit Gary's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
