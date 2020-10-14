It is with deeply saddened hearts that the family of Gary McTague announces his passing on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020, at the age of 74. (We know this is late but is keeping with his tradition.) Gary was born in Midland, Ontario, to Yvonne Marie Contois and Charles Joseph McTague and was one of eight children. He is survived by his siblings, Shirley (Garry) Evans, Edmond (Eileen) McTague, Elton (Patsy) Cruise, Donald (Carol) Cruise, Kelvin (Marjorie) Cruise. He was predeceased by his sisters, Carolyn and Marilyn. He proudly grew up in Midland, in the area commonly known at the time as "Dollartown", where he met the love of his life, Judy (nee Wilson). They met playing Nicky Nicky Nine-Doors when he was twelve years old and she was 10. Eight years later they married. In each other they found a lifelong companion and spent a passionate life with each other; their dedication and love for each other continues to inspire us. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Judy McTague. Gary can jokingly be described as a Jack of All Trades Master of None; with the exception of antagonizing the former Midland Police Service, in which he had a life long tumultuous relationship and deep respect. In the 1970-80's he primarily worked as a Great Lakes sailor and shared many stories of his experiences on the big ships. He had a passion for music and was a very good guitar player; he loved to be surrounded by family and friends, sharing his talent with those he loved. He was always willing to try anything and help others anyway he could, sometimes to his detriment. Some of his favorite pastimes were story telling of his adventures, foraging in the bush for morels, etc. and hanging out at the "Pump House". Gary is forever in the hearts of his four children, Karrie (Peter) Duval, Shellie McTague, Donald (Steph) McTague, and Ronald McTague. He was loved in life and fondly remembered in death by his grandchildren, Alysia McMenomy, Jesse (Nikii) Duval, Melodee (Brock) Arnold, Adria McTague, Noah McTague-Gulliver, AJ and Donovin McTague, and Alaina McTague. His memory will live on with his great grandchildren, Olive McMenomy, Ryland and Colby Arnold. Upon Gary's passing, he was living in Midland, Ontario, the hometown he always loved. He passed away at Hillcrest Village Care Centre and we would like to give our thanks to all the staff, with a special mention to Taryn and Mary, for making Gary's last days easier. Many thanks to the staff at CCAC, Bayview Retirement Home, Dr. Cochrane, and LeClair Cremation Center. A celebration of life will be held at a yet to be determined date. Gary lived a life full of adventure--good times and bad times--and we know he has now found peace.



