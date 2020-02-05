Home

Surrounded by family and with great dignity, Gary Patrick Lizotte passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital in his 67th year. Dearly loved and survived by Tina Bricker and their three children; Kyle (Darcie), Trevor (Rebecca), and Kerri (Cory). Cherished papa to Joshua, Rilynn, Hailee, Mason, Livia, and Paige. Great grandfather to Lyla. Gary will be dearly missed by his sister Gail Latour. Nephew Jason (Gina) and their children Evan and Ely. Nephew Jeffrey (Laura) and their children Brooklyn and Jack. Gary will be fondly remembered by his many friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the in Gary's memory. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 5, 2020
