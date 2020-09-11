Suddenly, but peacefully passed with family by her side at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Larry Carson (2007) and Paul Ford (1973). Loving mother of Andrea Aikins (Joe), Alison Fathers (Ron), Dana Leblanc (Wade), Darren Ford, Rob Carson (Jaime), Ryan Carson (Heather). Proud grandmother of Jamie (Sarah), Josh (Kyla), Kirstin, Alex, Bree, Tori, Madeleine, Samuel, Ashley (Joey) and Tosha (Jordan). Great grandmother of Oliver, Lily, Ben, Karson, Mackenzie, Sage, Nash, Logan and Church. She is survived by her brother Ken Cuculick. Gayle was an incredibly kind, thoughtful and selfless person. With profound sadness she will be deeply missed by all of her family and dear friends but her spirit will live on. Service will take place ONLINE ONLY via livestream at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Sunday, September 20, 2020 starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gayle's memory may be made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com