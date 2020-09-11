1/1
Gayle Evelyn CARSON
1941-05-05 - 2020-09-08
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly, but peacefully passed with family by her side at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Larry Carson (2007) and Paul Ford (1973). Loving mother of Andrea Aikins (Joe), Alison Fathers (Ron), Dana Leblanc (Wade), Darren Ford, Rob Carson (Jaime), Ryan Carson (Heather). Proud grandmother of Jamie (Sarah), Josh (Kyla), Kirstin, Alex, Bree, Tori, Madeleine, Samuel, Ashley (Joey) and Tosha (Jordan). Great grandmother of Oliver, Lily, Ben, Karson, Mackenzie, Sage, Nash, Logan and Church. She is survived by her brother Ken Cuculick. Gayle was an incredibly kind, thoughtful and selfless person. With profound sadness she will be deeply missed by all of her family and dear friends but her spirit will live on. Service will take place ONLINE ONLY via livestream at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Sunday, September 20, 2020 starting at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gayle's memory may be made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved