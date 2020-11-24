Passed away suddenly at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, Alliston on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of 61 years to Patricia Breedon (nee Moore), loved father of Michael (Bev), Kelly (Don Elliott), Colleen (Mike Hodgson). Loving grandpa of Kathleen (Lindy), Keira, Charissa, Nathan and Katelyn. Brother of the late May, Don and Fred. Ted will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and friends. Ted was a 58 year member of the Alliston Lions Club and will be sadly missed by his fellow members. Visitation will be held at Drury Funeral Centre 519 Victoria St. E., Alliston form 5 -7 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A Private family service will be held on Friday. Interment Alliston Union Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to the Alliston & District Humane Society would be appreciated.