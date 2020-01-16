Home

Gene Stephen Crawford

In Memory of Gene Stephen Crawford; On behalf of my family and myself, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to those who reached out to us and who sent messages of condolences and support in many ways, for the loss of a dear husband, father and grandfather. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Special thanks to my brother Stephen and his family for your comfort during this difficult time. In appreciation, Barb, Krista (Jerry), Karla (Michael), Todd (Kathleen) and Kimberley (Jamie).
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020
