Geoff sadly passed on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Toronto Western Hospital at the age of 80 years following a massive stroke. Beloved husband and best friend to his wife of 57 years, Valerie. Loving father of Carl (Theresa) and Andrea. Proud Poppa of Bryn, Alannah, Shannon, Madison and Carly. Predeceased by his sister Janet and brother-in-law John. Dear uncle of Heath and Julie Newsome, Howard and Claire Newsome, Jennie and Rob Foster, John and Sue Daniels, Kevin and Deb Daniels, Gordon Daniels, Warren and Savannah Dillon, Bev and Mike Barber, Donna and Dave Lucas, Dean Fox, Dwight and Debbie Rutherford. Geoff will be greatly missed by extended family members and many dear friends. Geoff was born in Scarborough England and started his working life as a tool and die maker in the UK. After marrying the love of his life Val and seeing the birth of son Carl, the adventurous young family set off for the US. Once there, the family worked and travelled across the US including Arizona where daughter Andrea completed the perfect family. The family returned to the UK for a short while before emigrating to Canada in 1971 where they settled, and Geoff spent the rest of his working career in automotive engineering and raising his family. Geoff and Val frequently travelled to Australia and Florida to visit Carl, Andrea and the grandchildren. Known for his huge heart, selflessness and generous spirit, Geoff was always willing to lend a hand to family and friends in need. He worked hard his entire life and everything he did was for his family and wanting the best for them. A truly wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many. Valerie and Geoff were truly joined at the hip, seldom apart and did everything together. By far his biggest accomplishments were the lives he touched. His commitment to family and friends is evident by all those that love him. Geoff was never at a loss for words, he knew something about everything. He enjoyed a good autobiography, discussing world affairs over a cup of coffee. He shared his wisdom and laughter, always had a joke to share or silly story and funny faces for his grandchildren to enjoy. Geoff had an artistic flair which showed in everything he did, from endless hours spent in the garden to home renovations which he took great pride in (well deserved). The list of things he still wanted to do was endless and as he said he wanted to "stick around". Sadly, he will not get to see his latest renovation fully completed but his spirit will live on within all of us. In keeping with Geoff's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID19 restrictions, a private celebration of life will be held at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Livestream access to the service will be available to the public on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at 1 p.m., with a link provided on the Steckley-Gooderham website. If desired, donations in Geoff's memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation Canada and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com