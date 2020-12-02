May 11, 1937 ~ November 28, 2020 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of George Albert Dunn, in the comfort of his home, with his loving wife of 61 years at his side. George is survived by his wife Adrienne (Marchand). Proud father of his children Stephen (Britt), Jeffrey (Kim) and Jennifer Rever (Steve). Brother Bruce (Lois), Sister Carol Irish (Eldon). Predeceased by his brothers, Edward, Peter (Sheila) and his sister Janet Swaga (Vic). Much loved grandfather of Adam (Natallie), the late Alex, Nick (Emilie), Jacob, Julie and Mac. Great Grandfather to Ricky and Rhemy. George loved sports and was very active in playing and coaching hockey and baseball. He was a founding member in 1975 of the Midland Oldtimers Hockey Team, an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 80 for 58 years, where he shared many good times and story telling with his friends at the Legion B.S... table. He was classic car enthusiast owning a red 1931 Ford Roadster, and a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with family and friends and always proud of his "Dollartown" Heritage. The family wishes to thank the nurses from Bayshore and Orillia Regional Kidney Care Unit for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place and a family graveside service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551 Memorial donations to the Legion Branch 80 or Georgian Bay General Hospital would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com
A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.