On August 4th 2020, at Soldier's Memorial Hospital in Orillia, George passed away peacefully with family by his side. He was in his 95th year, and was a proud Canadian Veteran who served in WWII. Born in London Ontario to William George Daniel Elliott, and Annie Elizabeth Elliott. George was the last survivor of three children. By the time he was a teenager, he had moved to the Sault Ste. Marie area. He worked at several jobs including a Hunting and Fishing Guide, a Lumber Jack, and a railway worker for the ACR (Algoma Centre Railway). By the time he was 18, he joined the Army with the RCR's,"The Royal Canadian Regiment" in Base Borden. George always had an interest in firearms, so he quickly rose through the ranks to became a "Small Arms Instructor" This included; Rifle, Handguns, Machine Guns, Grenades and Mortars. After the war, in 1947 he married a local girl from Glencairn, Caroline Elizabeth Elliott,(nee Madill) They bought a 50 acre farm near Clougher, which is just south of Carol's parents farm. This is where they raised their family. George returned to Base Borden and aquired a position with the Canadian Civil Service as a "Building Services Manger" which included the training Base in Meaford. George also joined the EMO - (Emergency Measures Organization ) with the Alliston Police. George retired in 1979 to Midhurst Ontario, but continued to stay active. He became a Security Guard for Georgian College. He was a proud father of Five children, and is survived by his wife Carol, and children, Lynda Gayle, (Robert) William George, (Louise) Patricia Diane, (Dwayne) Susan Colleen, (Alfie) and Kevin James,(Carole). He was adored by his five Grandchildren: Daniel William George Elliott, Brian Steven Sean Elliott, Jennifer Elizabeth Boggan, Jessica Lynn Boggan, Micheal Anthony Elliott Tan. Plus; George had three Great Grandchildren: Owen Daniel Elliott, Eddie David George Elliott, Jacob Brian Elliott. George's favorite pass times were Hunting & Fishing, Gardening, Camping, and Snow Shoeing. He also had an interest in Spelunking. (Exploring Caves). An avid reader of History and Geography, he enjoyed TV Nature Programs, and current affairs. In accordance with George's wishes, Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held a later date when the Covid 19 pandemic will allow some of the family to return to Canada. Internment will take place at Stayner Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donatons may be made in George's memory to the Cancer Society
of Canada, or a charity of your choice
.This would be greatly apprreciated by his family.