Passed away peacefully at the Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 80. Predeceased by loving wife, Margot (nee Oswald) in 2002. Brother of the late Dale Anderson. Fondly remembered by the extended Anderson and Oswald family and especially his ten nieces and nephews: Terri Dougall, Tom Anderson, Martin Misikowetz, Kira Misikowetz, Kristine Ellen Brown, Bonnie Lynn Brown, James Kemp, John Kemp, Jennifer Williams and Ian Williams. Wayne was a proud member of the Canadian Armed Forces from 1958-63 as part of the 1st Canadian Guard and graduate of McMaster University in 1969. Wayne will also be missed by his friends and colleagues in the Barrie area where he was teacher at Barrie North Collegiate Institute until he retired in 1996 and a local band member. As per his wishes, a private cremation and interment have taken place. Wayne has been laid to rest with Margot at Barrie Union Cemetery. Special thank you to the staff at Tansley Wood for their loving care of Wayne over the past few months. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Wayne to Parkinson's Canada would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store