Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Collingwood Nursing Home, Collingwood at the age of 75. Andy of Stayner, beloved husband of the late Gloria Fleming for over 52 years. Loving father of Lisa (Bryan) Henry, Michael Fleming (Shawna Major) and Linette (Donnie Dufault). Dear grandfather of Taylor, Alexa and Arya Fleming. Andy is also survived by his sisters Elva Bobbette and Vera Molinaro. He is predeceased by his parents John and Vera Fleming , his brothers John Fleming, David Fleming and his sisters Mary Plant and Joan Fleming. Andy will also be missed by his nieces and his many friends and neighbours. Friends are invited to join his family at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. The Funeral Service to celebrate his life will be held in the Chapel on Sunday January 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow at the Jubilee Presbyterian Church Hall. A private interment will take place at Stayner Union Cemetery. If desired, a donation to Diabetes Canada or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by Andy's Family. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 22, 2020