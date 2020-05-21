Died peacefully at his home in Coldwater after a long and courageous battle with cancer, with his family at his side on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved and cherished husband of Carol of 53 years. Loving father of Dan Archer (Sheila) of Midland, and Karen Archer of Waterloo. Loving grandfather of Lauren Archer, Ashley Archer, Zachary Pogue, Evan Pogue, and Emma Pogue. Dear brother of Leonard, Phyllis Cronin (Wayne), Janice, Larry, Bernie, and Jeff (Shelley), dear brother-in-law of Doug Howell (Carrie), Wendy Larmand (Paul), Danny Howell, Debbie Howell, Rob Howell (Connie), and Sandra Walker (Larry). His many nieces, nephews, and cousins will truly miss him. Geordie finished his working years with Kubota Metals in Orillia as a Welder. In the last 10 years of his retirement, he enjoyed travel, playing and competing in shuffleboard, hockey, participating in weekly Bid Euchre clubs, and meeting up with the boys for a cup of coffee and a good chat. He loved his small-town community of Coldwater - the "Shuffleboard Capital of Ontario" where he was an avid player, volunteer, and leader. He touched the lives through his caring, kind and humourous personality; he loved to tell a joke and was never without a one-liner, for which he had many. The family wish to express their sincere appreciation to the Bayshore Nurses, the PSW workers of CCAC, and Dr. Neil Fleshner of Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto for their care and support shown to Geordie during his illness. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at the Coldwater Cemetery. A celebration of Geordie's life will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Geordie may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to share their stories and condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 21, 2020.