George Brien ARMSTRONG
Died peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood in his 84th year. Brien of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of the late Doreen Armstrong for over 56 years. Brother of Tom (Isabel) Armstrong and Betty Dunwoody and brother-in-law of Harry (Pearl) Leary and Joseph (Jean) Leary. Brien is also survived by nieces and nephews. Brien and Doreen met and fell in love in Northern Ireland. They immigrated to Canada in 1964 and retired to Wasaga Beach. He was quiet man who was mind to everyone he met. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Thursday, June 4, 2002 from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Wasaga Beach Cemetery. If desired, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society or Parkinson's Society would be appreciated. To sign Brien's Book of memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
