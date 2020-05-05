Died suddenly on Saturday May 2, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 75. George of Collingwood, formerly of Stayner and Alliston, beloved husband of Denise. George will also be missed by Denise's children Sara Woolnough Thayer (Chris Thayer) and Jesse Woolnough (Nicole) and by his grandchildren to whom he was Papa G, Aubrey and Teagan Thayer and Max and Claire Woolnough, and his sister Karen (Ross Brooks). George is predeceased by his brother John and parents Leon and Rosalie DeLaere. He was a kind and energetic man who was always puttering at something. He was very talented with any tool and could fix just about anything. He and Denise enjoyed trailer camping, riding his Goldwing and spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed. When conditions permit, a Celebration of Life will be held. If desired, donations to Fur Ever Friends Adoption, Coldwater or the Georgian Triangle Humane Society would be appreciated by George's family. For further information and to sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.