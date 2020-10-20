It is with great sorrow that the family of George "Edward" Gilbert announces his passing on October 16, 2020 at Errinrung Nursing Home in Thornbury in his 76th year. Edward fought a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Left to mourn are his mother Lois, his brothers and their spouses; Murray (Debbie), Mikel (Kim) as well as his nieces and nephews: Gerratt (Sarah), Jordan (Kayla), Elise, Samantha (Jaime), and Aaron. Predeceased by his father Garnet (Joe) Gilbert and stepfather Harold Cober. Edward will also be missed by stepbrother and stepsisters and their spouses; Dean (Sue) Cober, Connie (John) Livingstone, Nancy (Tim) Hood. Edward was born on December 6th, 1943 in Napanee, Ontario. He worked for Trans Canada Pipeline in Toronto before moving to Calgary, Alberta where he also worked for a pipeline. In 1986 he returned to Ontario settling in Barrie, securing employment with Royal LePage Realty. Ed was one of the co-founders of the AIDS Committee of Simcoe County and acted as its first Executive Director. A commitment to the AIDS movement was very much a large part of ED's life and he worked tirelessly to change negative attitudes toward people living with HIV. In 2015, in recognition of its founder, the ACSC was renamed the Gilbert Centre for Social and Support Services. The centre has been providing programs and services to our community for over 25years. Edward was also recognized for his work with the AIDS movement when in 2019, he was awarded a Life time Achievement Award by the Ontario Long Term Care Association. Ed's love of sailing lead to him owning several sail boats throughout his time in Toronto, Barrie and Collingwood. He served as Commodore of the Blue Mountain Power & Sail Squadron and was elected an honourary member of the Collingwood Sailing Club. Ed lived in St. Catharines for a number of years where he became involved with the Unitarian Church. He was elected as lay chaplain in 2009. He was subsequently licensed to perform marriages by the province of Ontario. Friends will be received on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2p.m. to 4p.m. and 7p.m - 9p.m. at the Chatterson Funeral Home - 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. With failing health, Ed returned to Collingwood where he received care from St. Elizabeth Health Services before becoming a resident at Errinrung Nursing Home. Ed's family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of SEHS and ENH for their kindness and excellent care. If desired a donation may be made in Edward's memory to the Gilbert Center. To sign Edward's Book of Memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com