On Saturday, September 26, 2020, George Kukucska passed away suddenly at the age of 57. He will be greatly missed by his wife Suzanne, their daughter Sarah (Greg), and their son George (Crystal). He was a proud grandfather to Kalvin, Abagail, Nyle, Clayton, Audrey, and step-grandfather to Morgan and Ezra. George will be forever missed by his mother Eva Kukucska, and his siblings, Joe (Jan), Susan, Kathy (John), Steven, (Maud), Michael. Predeceased by his father Jozsef Kukucska and brother David. He was a fun-loving uncle to Nickolas, Erika, Jonathan, Korrie, Kyle, Michael, and Rebecca. Great-uncle to baby Madison. Services for George have already taken place. Memorial donations can be made to the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation. Till we meet again