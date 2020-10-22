Passed away at his home in Collingwood, Ontario, surrounded by his family, on Monday October 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness at 78 years old. Loving husband and best friend of Christine. Proud and loving father of Craig, Kirsty and daughter-in-law Kubet Weston. Warm and generous Grandpa of Heath & Ian McAllister of London, Ontario and Sydney McAllister-Bowen of Toronto, Ontario. Kind Uncle to Karen Durrant and Stuart Orr living in England. Survived by a very special Aunt Betty in Bothwell, Lanarkshire along with cousins in Scotland, Germany and the United States. George was born in Glasgow, Scotland along with his twin sister Margot, on August 26, 1942, to Margaret Stirling (Carr) and George Buchanan McAllister. George's earliest memories consisted of a father away at war, underground bomb shelters and being evacuated to a farm outside of the city where families were relocated to escape the German bombs - not an easy start. When the war concluded George's, family settled on Great George Street in west Glasgow, where life was tough. Despite the economic challenges of the time, George's parents both worked hard and instilled the importance of a strong work ethic; his father fostering a life-long love for athletics, and his mother always pushing him to fulfill his academic potential. George took quickly to athletics competing in the Scottish youth track and field championships. He took a bit longer to hit his academic stride at Hillhead Junior school, earning more straps in his early years than honours. However, during his final year at high school and a year of Technical College, George developed a strong drive to accomplish his goals and earned entrance into Glasgow University - the first in his family - realizing a dream to study medicine. George met his life-long partner Christine in Glasgow as he was concluding his medical training and launching his career. Christine was a Radiography student from the east coast of Scotland who balanced out his west coast nature well. Christine and George were married in Upper Largo in 1968. Within a year Christine and George embarked on a voyage to Canada that would unknowingly change their life path. George had many other interests and passions throughout his life which included: a love of history and numbers; a fascination with fossils; a deep appreciation for nature and gardening; and an obsession with trading stocks, but the one passion that perhaps gave him the greatest joy throughout his life was fishing by the sea. From time spent digging for mussels at low tide in Dunoon as a child, to taking his son on deep sea charters off the coast of Florida, this was where he found peace. This sort of love is infectious and has been passed on to his son and his grandsons who will undoubtedly think of him in years to come as they cast their rods. The mischievous side of George was with him throughout his life - he always professed the need to work hard and play hard. He spoke fondly of his pub nights with his University rugby team, was host to numerous Etobicoke summer poolside parties, enjoyed fun nights with friends playing midnight golf and always looked forward to annual McAllister clan pint and dram infused reunions. George was a dedicated physician who will be remembered for his caring and compassionate nature by countless patients. He was calm in a crisis which befit his role as Director of Emergency medicine at Humber Memorial from 1978 to 1992 . He was also an empathetic Family Physician practicing in Toronto and Orillia who took time with his patients to simply hold a hand or talk through a problem. He was a philosophical thinker who always had just as good personal advice as medical. He was as comfortable taking a smoke break and having a direct discussion with a random stranger as a professional colleague. Father to Craig and Kirsty, he was supportive to their dreams and ambitions and was someone they could always depend on for support and guidance. He was a man who truly put his family first. Proud and loving Grandpa to Heath, Ian and Sydney pushing himself even when his health was failing to attend a track meet and ballet performance. George would tell you himself he could not have done any of it without the 52 years of constant love and support of his wife Christine. He conducted his personal and professional life with honesty and integrity which was the accomplishment he was most proud of. As a proud Scotsman he nurtured a deep love and appreciation in his children and grandchildren for their Scottish heritage. He will be greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts. Friends may visit George's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
"If there's another world, he lives in bliss; If there is none, he made the best of this." Robbie Burns