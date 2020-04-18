|
|
Passed peacefully at the Oak Terrace Long Term Care Home in Orillia on April 15, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Lois (nee Coutts). Honoured father of Stephen Lumree and Sandra Gammon (Darren). Predeceased by his brothers Elmer, Cecil (the late Diane), Harold (Marilyn), Alvin (Roberta) and survived by his sister Edna Quinn (the late James). Will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews and life-long local friends. Interment has taken place at the Hobart Cemetery in Oro-Medonte, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. A celebration of George's life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 18, 2020