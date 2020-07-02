1/
George Wieland
Peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Stayner Care Centre at the age of 97. Beloved husband of the late Martha. Loving father of Susan (Bernie) MacPherson and the late Christine. Cherished Opa of Neil MacPherson and Elaine (Connor) Brookfield. Private family arrangements entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home. Special thanks to both past and present staff of the Stayner Care Centre for their dedicated and compassionate care. In George's memory, donations may be made to the Stayner Care Centre Residents' Council. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
