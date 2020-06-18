In the evening of June 14, 2020, Georgina passed away peacefully at her daughter Kimberly's home in Alliston, Ontario. Georgina was in her 87th year and fought a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife of 49 years to John Greer (deceased), Mother to Laura (Dave), John (Lyne), Kimberly (Sean). Grandmother of Christine (Andy), Kendra ( Brittany), Sarah, Jaclyne, Blake, Mikaela, Jordana. Great Grandmother to Cooper and Porter Lois. Sadly, missed by her Brother and Sister in-laws and their families. For those who wish, donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Mansfield would be appreciated by the family. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 18, 2020.