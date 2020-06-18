Georgina Gladys GREER
In the evening of June 14, 2020, Georgina passed away peacefully at her daughter Kimberly's home in Alliston, Ontario. Georgina was in her 87th year and fought a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife of 49 years to John Greer (deceased), Mother to Laura (Dave), John (Lyne), Kimberly (Sean). Grandmother of Christine (Andy), Kendra ( Brittany), Sarah, Jaclyne, Blake, Mikaela, Jordana. Great Grandmother to Cooper and Porter Lois. Sadly, missed by her Brother and Sister in-laws and their families. For those who wish, donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Mansfield would be appreciated by the family. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
