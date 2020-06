In the evening of June 14, 2020, Georgina passed away peacefully at her daughter Kimberly's home in Alliston, Ontario. Georgina was in her 87th year and fought a courageous battle with cancer. Loving wife of 49 years to John Greer (deceased), Mother to Laura (Dave), John (Lyne), Kimberly (Sean). Grandmother of Christine (Andy), Kendra ( Brittany), Sarah, Jaclyne, Blake, Mikaela, Jordana. Great Grandmother to Cooper and Porter Lois. Sadly, missed by her Brother and Sister in-laws and their families. For those who wish, donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Mansfield would be appreciated by the family. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca