It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Gerald Albert Douglass on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving husband of Lorraine Douglass (nee Barnes) of 51 years. Dear father of Tracy Shurie (Alex) and Tara Belair (Frank). Grandfather of Marco, Owen, Malcolm and Avah. Survived by his siblings, Ross (Judy), Don, Linda (Ron), and Marie (Ted). Gerald will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend John Hubers. The family wish to thank the Bayshore nurses and PSW workers; Jeremy and Sharon, for the exceptional care they provided for Gerald. No service by request. Cremation has taken place. Donations to Community Reach and Georgian Village Adult Day Program in Gerald's memory are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.cs
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 28, 2020