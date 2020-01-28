Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeClair Cremation Centre
357 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3M7
(705) 527-8955
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Douglass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Albert Douglass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Albert Douglass Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Gerald Albert Douglass on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 71. Loving husband of Lorraine Douglass (nee Barnes) of 51 years. Dear father of Tracy Shurie (Alex) and Tara Belair (Frank). Grandfather of Marco, Owen, Malcolm and Avah. Survived by his siblings, Ross (Judy), Don, Linda (Ron), and Marie (Ted). Gerald will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friend John Hubers. The family wish to thank the Bayshore nurses and PSW workers; Jeremy and Sharon, for the exceptional care they provided for Gerald. No service by request. Cremation has taken place. Donations to Community Reach and Georgian Village Adult Day Program in Gerald's memory are greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.cs
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -