Peacefully passed at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Predeceased by his loving wife Noreen (2014). Beloved father of Kimberly (Don), Kelly (Kathryn), Paul and Perry. Proud grandfather of Meagan (Jack), Kevin (Anita), Kyle (Isabel) and great grandfather of Arlo, Frankie, Chloe, Lincoln and Naiara. Dear brother of Janet and the late Alexander (2018). Will be missed by extended family members and dear friends. In keeping with Gerald's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service to follow. Memorial donations in Gerald's memory may be made to the SPCA Animal Centre in Barrie, and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 30, 2020