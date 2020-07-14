Passed away suddenly in the comfort of his home on July 5, 2020 in his 84th year. Longtime resident of Port McNicoll. Burt was born in London, Ontario in 1936. The last of 10 children to the late Stewart and Laura Addley. Burt married and worked in Toronto until moving to Port McNicoll in the early 70's to be closer to family and friends. Predeceased by his first wife Shirley and mother of his son, Gerry (Connie). Loving husband to Linda for the last 38 years and devoted stepfather to Shelly and Heidi (Barb). Cherished grandfather to Marty, Christina, Justin, Robert and Jessica. Great-grandfather to Alice. Burt's quick wit and cunning sense of humour was refreshing and will be sorely missed. Burt loved his work and built a career with TST-Overland Express for nearly 40 years until his retirement. Burt and Linda spent several years as Snowbirds in Florida enjoying the weather and meeting new friends. He was also a longtime member of the Port McNicoll Legion. One of the most important things to Burt was his daily outings which he referred to as "making the rounds" including frequent stops to visit friends. Saying goodbye to someone we loved so dearly is heartbreaking. Burt will be greatly missed but his warmth, kindness and spirit will be remembered forever. Father, your love will be part of our lives forever. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
