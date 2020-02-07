|
|
Died peacefully on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House, Collingwood, at the age of 87. Gerald of Wasaga Beach, beloved husband of Beverley Reid for over 63 years. Loving father of David Reid, Barbara (Sharon McCormick) Reid and Robert (Shanna) Reid. Cherished grandfather of McLean, Carlin and Braydon Reid. Dear brother of Brian (Cindy) Reid. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Gathering with Food and refreshments will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 7, 2020