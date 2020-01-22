|
Passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on January 16, 2020, at the age of 64. Beloved husband and best friend of Elaine for 42 years. Cherished son of the late Lillian and Wallace Campbell and loved son-in-law of the late Hazel & Bill Hutchinson. Loving brother of Joan Stafford - predeceased (Keith), Bonnie Mihills (Brian), Gwen MacMillian (Stirling) and Barbara Barron (Gord). Dear brother-in-law of Wayne and Alison Hutchinson, Doug and Bev Hutchinson, Alex Hutchinson (predeceased), Joan and Brian Sugden and Marilyn and Craig Rankine. Jerry will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Following cremation, visitation will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 300 Coldwater Rd. W., Orillia on Friday, January 24th from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Service at 11 a.m. In memory of Jerry, memorial donations to the Emmanuel Baptist Church (Youth) or the S.P.C.A. (Orillia Branch) would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 22, 2020