Geraldine "Gerry" Akeson
Passed away peacefully at the Runnymede Health Care Centre on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Gerry is predeceased by her husband Marty (2004). Loving mother to Diane (Jim), Bob (predeceased 2007), Richard (Gail), Jacolyn, and Leonard (Dianne). Absolute best grandmother to 13 wonderful grandchildren and much loved and adored great-grandma to 15 great-grandchildren. Gerry is also survived by her brother Webb, her brother-in-law Ed and will be missed by many caring nieces, nephews and friends all across Canada. A private family funeral will be held. Donations to Runnymede Health Care Centre, 625 Runnymede Rd. Toronto ON M6S 3A3, (runnymedehc.ca) or to your charity of choice.


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 11, 2020.
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
