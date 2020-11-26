Passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Village Care Centre on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 72. Survived by her sons Tim, Todd and Ted Wurst. Predeceased by her parents Herbie and Alma Contois (nee Jean). Sister of Rose Stacey, Nelson (Marie), Harry (Val), Sharon Laurin and Lorraine Contois. Predeceased by siblings Raymond (Marge), Irene Stacey (Ed), Jim (survived by Elinor), Willard (Diana), Steve (survived by Carol), Richard (Claudia) and Eugene (Pat). Gerry will be fondly remembered by many, nieces, nephews and extended family. If desired, memorial donations to Hillcrest Village Care Centre would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca