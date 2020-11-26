1/1
Geraldine Marjorie "Gerry" (Contois) WURST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Village Care Centre on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 72. Survived by her sons Tim, Todd and Ted Wurst. Predeceased by her parents Herbie and Alma Contois (nee Jean). Sister of Rose Stacey, Nelson (Marie), Harry (Val), Sharon Laurin and Lorraine Contois. Predeceased by siblings Raymond (Marge), Irene Stacey (Ed), Jim (survived by Elinor), Willard (Diana), Steve (survived by Carol), Richard (Claudia) and Eugene (Pat). Gerry will be fondly remembered by many, nieces, nephews and extended family. If desired, memorial donations to Hillcrest Village Care Centre would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved