Passed away peacefully at Mill Creek Care Centre, Barrie, ON, on Friday, April 3, 2020, in his 89th year. Gerry, beloved husband of Mary (nee Ayres) for 63 years. Loving father of Jo-Anne Krul, Carolyn McKinley (Billie Russel), David (Leanne) and the late Peter. Cherished Grandad of Jeremy (Darlene), Clinton, Alanna (Kaja), Dyllan, Carter, Adam, Schylar, Ayrika, and Great-grandad of Cole, Ethian, Wyatt, Jilllian. Dear brother of Joe and the late John and Albert. Gerry was the owner of Barrie Carpentry for many years, and a proud member of the volunteer Firefighters of Innisfil for 25 years. He loved helping people in his community but most important, he loved his family. A private family service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date. If desired donations may be made to the . Messages of condolence may be expressed at www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 9, 2020