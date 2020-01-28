Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeClair Cremation Centre
357 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3M7
(705) 527-8955
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerard Girardeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard Leon Girardeau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerard Leon Girardeau Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Maryann (nee Lalonde). Dear father of Nicole Leblanc (Andre Pelletier), Guy Girardeau (Jennifer) and Norm Girardeau (Kristy). Dear stepfather of Clifford McIntyre (Kim), Allan McIntrye (Lynn), Raymond McIntyre (Sue), Kelly Van Osdol (Todd) and the late Kirk McIntyre (survived by Tracey). Loving papa to Micheline, Janelle, Hailey, Katie, Natasha, Danielle, Melissa, Ashley, Jessica, Sara, Anna Rae, Gracie, Emily and Kyle. Brother of Gertrude Sukoluk, Paulette Pilon, Jackie Golden and the late Pierrette Vanleeuwen. He will be sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. A celebration of Gerard's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -