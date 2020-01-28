|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of Maryann (nee Lalonde). Dear father of Nicole Leblanc (Andre Pelletier), Guy Girardeau (Jennifer) and Norm Girardeau (Kristy). Dear stepfather of Clifford McIntyre (Kim), Allan McIntrye (Lynn), Raymond McIntyre (Sue), Kelly Van Osdol (Todd) and the late Kirk McIntyre (survived by Tracey). Loving papa to Micheline, Janelle, Hailey, Katie, Natasha, Danielle, Melissa, Ashley, Jessica, Sara, Anna Rae, Gracie, Emily and Kyle. Brother of Gertrude Sukoluk, Paulette Pilon, Jackie Golden and the late Pierrette Vanleeuwen. He will be sadly missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. A celebration of Gerard's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Kidney Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 28, 2020