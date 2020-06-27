In his 79th year, passed away at Southlake Hospital, after a short illness. Dearest husband of Gloria, loving father of Toni, fond grandpa of Ashley (Jon) and Cody (Brittany) and great-grandpa of Harper. Donations to Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Private arrangements - family only. Final resting place at Alliston Union Cemetery. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 27, 2020.