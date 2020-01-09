|
It is with great sadness to announce Germaine LeClair passed away suddenly on December 28th, 2019 in London, Ontario. Joining her beloved husband Raymond LeClair (2007). Survived by her loving children Arthur Ambeau, Glenn Ambeau and Arlene Peach. Nani will be missed dearly by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Germaine is survived by her siblings Theresa Borutski, Joseph Rivet and Sharon Whiteside. The family would like to thank all the staff at Chelsey Park Nursing Home for the loving care provided over the past 8 years. Cremation and an interment has already taken place at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 2001 Dundas Street East, London on Friday January 3rd, 2020. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the London Children's Hospital.