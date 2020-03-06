|
|
Died peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 with family members at her side at the age of 96.She will be sadly missed by family and friends. Gertrude was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Wasyl (Bill) and her son Ron and daughter Leanne. She is survived by her children Laverne, Doug (Bev), Mike (Cindy), Rick, Tim and Shanna. Her grandchildren include Colin, Corey, Sarah, Devon, Kassandra, Ashley, Alaisha, Mandy, Terry, Hollie, Erin, Kayla, Danielle, Jocelyn and Trevor. Gertrude also leaves 21 great-grandchildren. Gertrude was born on June 24, 1923 in Phelpston, Ontario. She was the eldest of Mauril and Eva Charlebois' children - predeceased by Flora, Pauline, Genevieve, Aurele, Patrick, Octave, Leo, Elie, Charles, Annette, Jerome and survived by Gerard, Julia, Marie, Yvonne, Louise and Martin. Funeral mass has taken place. Interment will take place at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the . Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 6, 2020