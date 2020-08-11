Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Tomkins House Hospice on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 76. Gil Moreau, beloved husband of 52 years to Lorraine (nee Lapensee). Loving father to Kevin (Melissa) Moreau and Denise (Robert) Mason. Cherished pépère of Kirstin, Ethan, Taylor, Rachel and Anne, Norman and Mackayla. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Cherished brother of Anne (Paul) Bourne, Patsy (Leo) Resek, Florence (Deacon Bill) Carson, the late Evelyn (Don) Dewey, Arnel (Jackie) Moreau and Marie (Gord) Stewart. Lovingly remembered by his extended family and many friends. A special thank you to Dr. Osso Chabikuli, Dr. Rouslan Kotchetkov, Dr. Peter Cameron, Dr. Amanda Murdoch, the staff at GBGH Outpatient Department and Lab staff and the staff at the Tomkins House Hospice. Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Tomkins House Hospice or Georgian Bay General Hospital. Memorial condolences may be made at www.penetangfuneral.ca