Gil Moreau

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at The Tomkins House Hospice on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at the age of 76. Gil, beloved husband of 52 years to Lorraine (nee Lapensee). Loving father to Kevin (Melissa) Moreau and Denise (Robert) Mason. Cherished pépère of Kirstin, Ethan, Taylor and Rachel. Dear brother of Anne (Paul) Bourne, Patsy (Leo) Resek, Florence (Deacon Bill) Carson, the late Evelyn (Don) Dewey, Arnel (Jackie) Moreau and Marie (Gord) Stewart. Brother in law of the late Bernice and Mike Beauchamp (Anne, Norman and Mackayla). Son of the late Rosaire and Rebecca Moreau. Son-in-law to the late Norman and Clarcey Lapensee. Will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and many great loving friends. A special thanks to Dr. Osso Chabikuli, Dr. Rouslan Kotchetkov, Dr. Peter Cameron, Dr. Amanda Murdoch, and the staff at GBGH Outpatient Department and the Lab. Thank you for the Love and Support at the Tomkins House Hospice. Cremation has taken place and a Private Family Celebration will be held at a later Date. Memorial donations to the Tomkins House Hospice or Georgian Bay General Hospital. Memorial condolences may be made at www.penetangfuneral.ca