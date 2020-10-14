1/1
Gilbert HALE
It Is with a heavy heart that we, the Family of Gilbert Hale, announce his sudden passing at the tender age of 29, with his loving mother by his side. He was a kind gentle soul with many qualities, including a natural musical ability. He was so loved by all those who knew him. Gilbert will be dearly missed by his mother, Gisèle Robitaille, father Phil Hale, sister Gabrièle Hale, brother Alex Hale, most importantly, the Love of his Life - his 9 year old daughter Aneilia Hale-DeIaco, her mother Nicholle DeIaco, and all of his large extended Family and friends. We are heartbroken, and entrusting him in God's loving hands. He will be in our hearts forever. Donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association (Midland) would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
