Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House at the age of 86. Gilbert of Collingwood, beloved husband of the late Joy McGee (2017). Loving father of Gil Jr. (Debbie), Donna Penton and Stephen (Cassandra). Cherished grandfather to Sara, Becky (Brad), Megan (Matt), Kaitlyn, Ryan (Sara), Sean, Marcus (Paula), Curtis, Sophie and great Grandfather of Emily, Delaney, Dillon, Timothy, Kaylee, Olivia, Elway and Finley. Dear brother of Liz (late Mel) Williamson and Kay Karbownik. He will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Gil is predeceased by his parents Late Gilbert and Esther McGee, his brothers the late Bill (Connie) and Don McGee. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, 404 Hurontario Street, Collingwood. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation to the or Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation - Campbell House would be appreciated by Gil's family. To sign Gil's Book of Memories, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com "We Lived Together in Happiness. Now we rest together in peace."
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 25, 2020