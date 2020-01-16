|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Giles Ouellette at his home on Orr Lake on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Proud father of Zack and Evan Ouellette, Giles truly loved his sons and strove to be the best father he could be. Giles will be missed by his Uncle Gaston Ouellette (Rheal Morin) and his cousin Yves Duquette (Andree Seguin), as well as extended family. He was at peace at his home on Orr Lake. He loved Orr Lake and jumped at the chance to live there, first as a cottager, then as a full-time resident. It was there that he spent many happy summers by the lake listening to music, watching the sunset and having bonfires by the water. Giles grew up in downtown Toronto on Christie Street half a block from Christie Pits Park. He attended St. Raymond's Catholic School and Central Technical School where he studied to be a printer. Upon graduation, he was recruited to work at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education where he worked for over 20 years. Giles loved watching the Toronto Maple Leafs, baseball games and playing softball. He was genuinely loved by his many friends. He had a certain unique spark and his energy was infectious. He loved to tell stories and loved making people laugh. Giles loved music and dancing. He had a larger than life personality and found joy in making others happy. Giles will be remembered for how special he made people feel, friends and acquaintances alike. It was his special gift that he shared generously with anyone fortunate enough to cross his path. He will be remembered for his warmth, outrageous sense of humour and many valued friendships, with special mention to Lori and Al, as well as Joe, Kathy, Jonny, Rob, Laura, Trent, Steve, Mel and innumerable others for their kindness and support. Giles deepest gratitude was expressed to the health care workers, with a very special thanks to the nurses at the GBGH dialysis unit in Penetanguishene, who assisted him during his long battle with kidney disease. His spirit and memories will live on in all who were lucky enough to have known him. Rest In Peace. A celebration of life will be held at The Palace Tavern at 13 Queen Street West in Elmvale on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Messages of sympathy may be sent to www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020