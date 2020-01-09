Home

Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home
Gisela Emma (Kirchner) LEIMGARDT

Gisela Emma (Kirchner) LEIMGARDT Obituary
Died peacefully on Sunday December 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 81. Gisela of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of Wilhelm. Loving mother of Michael (Lorna), Evelyn (Dave) and Richard. Cherished Oma of Michaela and Megan. Dear sister of Margarete Tischer. Gisela was a kind and loving woman who cherished her family. She believed in community and volunteered for nearly 20 years at the General & Marine Hospital and over 20 years at the Brampton General Hospital. She will be deeply missed. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12 noon for the Memorial Service in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. If desired, donations to the Wasaga Beach Food Bank or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by her family. To sign Gisela's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
