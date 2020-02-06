|
Died peacefully on Sunday December 29, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family at the age of 81. Gisela of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of Wilhelm. Friends will be received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach on Saturday February 15, 2019 from 12 noon for the Memorial Service in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Reception to follow. If desired, donations to the Wasaga Beach Food Bank or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by her family. To sign Gisela's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 6, 2020