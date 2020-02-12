|
After a brief battle with cancer, Gisela Kuch passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Georgian Bay General Hospital in her 80th year. Survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Juergen Kuch. Cherished mother of Sabine and Thomas (Ivania). Grandmother of Natalia, Emily and predeceased by Justin. Younger sister of Elfriede Greiner (Gerhard), Gerde Disselhof (late Dirk), and predeceased by Helmut, Max, and Gerhard. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank the palliative care team at Georgian Bay General Hospital for their compassion and assistance in this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the GBGH Foundation would be welcomed. A funeral service and celebration of life will take place on Saturday, February 15, at 11.00 a.m. at St. Paul's Centre, 62 Peter Street North, Orillia. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 12, 2020