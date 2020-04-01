|
|
Passed away peacefully in her 73rd year at her home with her loving son Ray and her sister Iris by her side. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gordon L. Pattenden and their daughter Susan. Careleen is survived by a loving son Ray and a cherished grandson Jacob, daughter-in-law Marcy Gofton of Orillia, a sister Iris MacDonald (Herb) of Alberta, a brother Walter Semple of Orillia. Predeceased by her parents Archie and Gladys Semple, a brother Lenord Bennett (Pearl), a sister Helen Snider (nee Bennett), a sister Gloria Snider (Irven), a brother Samuel Semple. Careleen enjoyed the company and many laughs with her special friends, Pearl Bennett, Gladys Morton and Joan Basshaw. Special thanks to the Bayshore nurses and PSW worker Dee. Due to the Covid-19 virus and respect for our family, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to a and can be made through the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 1, 2020