Passed away suddenly with her family at her side at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia on Friday January 31, 2020 at the age of 83, of Coldwater. Beloved wife of Bruce. Loved mother of Wanda Sallows (Terry), Wendy Archer (Fred), Cheryl Pipher, Brad Pipher (Cathy) and Kathryn Bolyea (late John). Loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister of Harold Gill and Frank Gill. Predeceased by her sisters Kathleen Marshall and Glenda Duncliffe and by her brothers Bill Gill and Cameron Gill. Sister-in-law of Ila Petroff, Iris Beach, Ross Pipher, Gary Pipher and predeceased by sister-in-law Marina Woodman. Will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a celebration of her life will be held in the spring and will be announced. As an expression of sympathy donations in memory of Gladys may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to the Mariposa House Hospice and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 4, 2020
